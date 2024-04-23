ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Men are crazy but we can't do without them’ — Tiwa Savage explains new song featuring Simi

Music News Men are crazy but we can't do without them — Tiwa Savage explains new song featuring Simi
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Award-winning Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has opened up about the inspiration behind her new collaboration with fellow artist Simi titled ‘Men Are Crazy’.

Speaking during an interview on MTV Base Live, Tiwa Savage discussed the motivation behind the song which touches on relationships with men.

"The inspiration behind it is that men are crazy but we can't do without them," Tiwa Savage said.

The song, which features vocals from singer Simi, aims to highlight both the difficulties that come with being in a relationship with men but also an acknowledgement of an underlying desire to still be with a man despite their flaws.

Tiwa Savage explained that the track came about from wanting to collaborate with Simi, whom she described as "a queen in Afrobeats".

"Simi is somebody that I've always wanted to work with. She is a queen in Afrobeats so both of us coming together on such an amazing track is magical," Tiwa Savage said of featuring the talented singer on the song.

The song was released on streaming platforms such as audiomack, Apple Music, Spotify and others on April 5, 2024.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

Tuesdays downpourdestroys ceiling of Circuit Court '8' in Accra Tuesday’s downpour destroys ceiling of Circuit Court '8' in Accra

21 minutes ago

SOEs shouldn't compromise on ethical standards, accountability – Akufo-Addo SOEs shouldn't compromise on ethical standards, accountability – Akufo-Addo

21 minutes ago

Father of 2-year-old boy attacked by dog appeals for financial support Father of 2-year-old boy attacked by dog appeals for financial support 

21 minutes ago

Jubilee House National Security Operative allegedly swindles businessman over sale of excavator Jubilee House National Security Operative allegedly swindles businessman over sa...

21 minutes ago

Nobody can order dumsor timetable except Energy Minister – Osafo-Maafo Nobody can order dumsor timetable except Energy Minister – Osafo-Maafo

21 minutes ago

Mahama wishes National Chief Imam as he clock 105 years today Mahama wishes National Chief Imam as he clock 105 years today

21 minutes ago

J.B.Danquah Adus murder trial: Case adjourned to April 29 J.B.Danquah Adu’s murder trial: Case adjourned to April 29

21 minutes ago

Sedinam Christine Tamakloe Attionu High Court issues arrest warrant for former MASLOC Boss

1 hour ago

CEO of Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited, Kwamina Asomaning Align academic curriculum with industry needs — Stanbic Bank Ghana CEO advocates

2 hours ago

Election 2024: We'll declare the results and let Ghanaians know we've won - Manhyia South NPP Chairman Election 2024: We'll declare the results and let Ghanaians know we've won - Manh...

Just in....
body-container-line