‘Men are crazy but we can't do without them’ — Tiwa Savage explains new song featuring Simi

Award-winning Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has opened up about the inspiration behind her new collaboration with fellow artist Simi titled ‘Men Are Crazy’.

Speaking during an interview on MTV Base Live, Tiwa Savage discussed the motivation behind the song which touches on relationships with men.

"The inspiration behind it is that men are crazy but we can't do without them," Tiwa Savage said.

The song, which features vocals from singer Simi, aims to highlight both the difficulties that come with being in a relationship with men but also an acknowledgement of an underlying desire to still be with a man despite their flaws.

Tiwa Savage explained that the track came about from wanting to collaborate with Simi, whom she described as "a queen in Afrobeats".

"Simi is somebody that I've always wanted to work with. She is a queen in Afrobeats so both of us coming together on such an amazing track is magical," Tiwa Savage said of featuring the talented singer on the song.

The song was released on streaming platforms such as audiomack, Apple Music, Spotify and others on April 5, 2024.