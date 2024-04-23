Return to Ghana with your expertise to help grow the economy — Regina Van Helvert to Ghanaians abroad

Famed Ghanaian actress and television presenter Regina Van Helvert is calling on Ghanaians working abroad to return home and contribute their expertise to help develop the country's economy.

Speaking on TV3's popular 'Ladies Circle' show this past Saturday, Van Helvert cited the experience of a friend who had to leave Ghana to pursue his dream of a career in information and communications technology (ICT) due to limitations in the local educational system.

"A friend shared his personal experience with me. He was like he loved ICT so much, like it so much. But when he looked at the educational system, it wasn't rich enough to support that dream.

“So he had to go outside the country to get that skill, to be able to chase his dream. And currently, he actually works at one of the big brands in the United States of America,” she recalled.

On the score, Van Helvert believes the friend and other Ghanaians who have gained skills and experience abroad could now help address such gaps at home.

“I am hoping that you will be able to come down because he has faced that challenge and he understands how things are here currently with our educational system, students that are suffering with trying to understand the practical aspects of some of these things projects so hopefully we can come down here to help with Exactly," she said.

Her call comes as Ghana seeks to build a knowledge-based economy and improve skills training to meet the needs of key sectors and unlock the country's economic potential.