Pastor Kingsley Gyamfi, known as the partner of the late CEO of Gracelift Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu, is advocating for polygamy within the Christian faith, asserting that there is no wrongdoing in marrying multiple women.

During an interview on The Delay Show, Pastor Kingsley expressed his views on polygamy, referencing biblical figures such as Solomon and David who were known to have multiple wives and concubines without facing condemnation from God.

"As a pastor, if you want to marry more than one woman, nobody can block you from doing that; it all depends on your finances," Pastor Kingsley stated.

He defended his argument by stating, "Even in the Bible, Solomon, David, and others had concubines. The New Testament was introduced to modify the Old Testament. So, if you will be picky on certain issues, then it's your own cup of tea.”

In reaction to queries from the host regarding the perceived disrespect towards his wife due to his relationship with Dr. Grace Boadu, Pastor Kingsley remained steadfast in his assertion that polygamy is a viable option for Christians.

"While David and Solomon were building churches for God, where was Paul?

"Paul said he wishes every man was married to one woman, but that is not an emphatic statement. How can you compare what has been done with a suggestion?"

The discussion surrounding polygamy sparked amidst rumors of infidelity involving Pastor Kingsley's relationship with Dr. Grace Boadu.

Despite criticism, he has continued to stand by his argument that there is nothing wrong with it.

