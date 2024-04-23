‘Give me an option for a fine’ — Bobrisky appeals 6 months jail sentence

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, has appealed the six-month jail term handed to him by a Federal High Court for alleged abuse and mutilation of the naira currency.

In his notice of appeal filed at the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal, Bobrisky asked the appellate court to set aside the prison sentence and instead impose a fine of N50,000 on each of the four counts against him.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro had on April 12, sentenced Bobrisky to six months in prison without an option of a fine after he pleaded guilty to charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Through his lawyer, Bimbo Kasanu, Bobrisky is arguing that the maximum jail term without a fine option is too harsh for a first-time offender with no criminal record. He pointed out that the Administration of Criminal Justice Act provides options for lighter punishments.

Kasanu said: "The trial Court imposed the maximum sentence on the Appellant with no previous record of criminal conviction when there are options to impose a lesser punishment by the provisions of the ADCJA."

The appeal also stated that Justice Awogboro failed to consider Bobrisky's cooperation during the EFCC investigation and his guilty plea, which showed he did not waste the court's time.

If the appeal court agrees with Bobrisky's arguments, it could set aside the prison sentence and replace it with the requested fine of N50,000 per count, totaling N200,000.