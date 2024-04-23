ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
23.04.2024 General News

She was in school — Philipa Baafi's husband on why she's been off the music scene in a long while

Philipa Baafi and husband, Dr. Kwame KarikariPhilipa Baafi and husband, Dr. Kwame Karikari
23.04.2024 LISTEN

Dr. Kwame Karikari, the husband of renowned gospel artiste Philipa Baafi, has shed light on the reasons behind his wife's prolonged absence from the music scene, revealing that she has been immersed in her educational pursuits.

In an interview shared by Zionfelix on his instagram page, Dr. Karikari disclosed that Philipa Baafi had made the decision to prioritize her academic endeavors to ensure her continued relevance in both the music industry and her personal growth.

He also revealed that she dedicated four years to pursuing higher education, focusing on becoming a physician assistant.

During this period, Baafi diligently pursued her studies, ultimately culminating in her successful completion of the necessary examinations to gain licensure from the Ghana Dental and Medical Council.

Speaking on the matter, Dr. Karikari shared his pride in his wife's commitment to her educational journey, emphasizing that she approached her studies with the same dedication and passion that she applies to her music.

He further expressed his excitement as he announced Baafi's return to the music scene following her educational journey.

He revealed that "Upon completion [of school], she worked on some songs but we were waiting for the appropriate time to make it known, and this is the right moment.”

Philipa Baafi is known for her chart-topping hits such as 'Go Higher' and many others and has long been celebrated for her soul-stirring melodies and inspirational lyrics.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Dumsor must stop vigil part 2: Well choose how we demonstrate and who to partner – Franklin Cudjoe replies Yvonne Nelson Dumsor must stop vigil part 2: We’ll choose how we demonstrate and who to partne...

2 hours ago

Haruna Iddrisu, former Minority Leader and stalwart of the National Democratic Congress NDC 2024 elections: NDC stands on the side of morality, truth; NPP isn't an option —...

2 hours ago

Haruna Idrisu, former Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South Akufo-Addo has moved Ghana from 'Beyond Aid' to ‘Beyond Borrowing’ — Haruna Idri...

2 hours ago

Train crash: NDC is full of evil mindset; driver who 'deliberately' parked the car on the railway is NDC member —Nana B Train crash: NDC is full of evil mindset; driver who 'deliberately' parked the c...

2 hours ago

Nana Amoasi VII, Executive Director of IESleft and Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Dumsor: Energy Minister must be fired; it’s becoming unbearable — IES

2 hours ago

Left to right: Founding President of IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe, Actress Yvonne Nelson, and IMANI Vice President Bright Simons #DUMSORMUSTSTOP: IMANI responds to Yvonne Nelson's call for a joint vigil

2 hours ago

'Obiara b3didi' — Manhyia South NPP Chairman fights for resourcing of NPP grassroot 'Obiara b3didi' — Manhyia South NPP Chairman fights for resourcing of NPP grassr...

3 hours ago

Dumsor: This thing is becoming unbecoming, collapsing our business — Nana Ofori Owusu 'mad' at ECG Dumsor: This thing is becoming unbecoming, collapsing our business — Nana Ofori ...

3 hours ago

Dr. Gideon Boako Dumsor: It'll be no more by the end of April — Gideon Boako assure Ghanaians

3 hours ago

Some visually impaired persons whose sights have been restoredleft and Alexander Afenyo Markin, Effutu MP and Majority Leader in Parliament "I can now see clearly with my two eyes, thanks to the generosity of Afenyo-Mark...

Just in....
body-container-line