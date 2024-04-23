Philipa Baafi and husband, Dr. Kwame Karikari

23.04.2024 LISTEN

Dr. Kwame Karikari, the husband of renowned gospel artiste Philipa Baafi, has shed light on the reasons behind his wife's prolonged absence from the music scene, revealing that she has been immersed in her educational pursuits.

In an interview shared by Zionfelix on his instagram page, Dr. Karikari disclosed that Philipa Baafi had made the decision to prioritize her academic endeavors to ensure her continued relevance in both the music industry and her personal growth.

He also revealed that she dedicated four years to pursuing higher education, focusing on becoming a physician assistant.

During this period, Baafi diligently pursued her studies, ultimately culminating in her successful completion of the necessary examinations to gain licensure from the Ghana Dental and Medical Council.

Speaking on the matter, Dr. Karikari shared his pride in his wife's commitment to her educational journey, emphasizing that she approached her studies with the same dedication and passion that she applies to her music.

He further expressed his excitement as he announced Baafi's return to the music scene following her educational journey.

He revealed that "Upon completion [of school], she worked on some songs but we were waiting for the appropriate time to make it known, and this is the right moment.”

Philipa Baafi is known for her chart-topping hits such as 'Go Higher' and many others and has long been celebrated for her soul-stirring melodies and inspirational lyrics.