Before my surgery, I couldn’t remember people- Orji

Nollywood actor Zack Orji has disclosed that he grappled with amnesia before undergoing two critical brain surgeries.

The veteran actor recently found himself in a life-threatening situation when he collapsed in the bathroom, prompting his colleagues Benedict Johnson and Labista to rush to his aid.

Recounting the ordeal in an interview with Channels TV, Orji revealed that he slipped into a coma for five and a half hours before receiving assistance.

“I can only say that it's by the grace of God that I'm alive today because I passed out. I was out for like five and a half hours before help came,” he recounted.

Orji expressed his gratitude to Johnson and Labista, who carried him from the second floor to the ground floor and rushed him to the National Hospital.

Following the incident, Orji underwent two brain surgeries, the first of which took place on January 1st.

However, a month later, scans detected a residual blood clot, necessitating a second surgery.

Before the surgeries, Orji struggled with memory loss, admitting, “Before the surgery, I couldn't recognize people. Some of the people who came to the hospital to see me, I didn't even know that they had come, and we were talking but I couldn't remember them. It was my wife who told me those who came.”

Remarkably, Orji’s memory returned shortly after the surgeries. “Immediately after the surgery, the first question I asked was, 'What day are we today?'

My wife said New Year’s Day, and I started wishing everybody a happy new year. She said that was when she knew that I was back,” he shared.

