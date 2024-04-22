ModernGhana logo
Ghanaians copy more than being creative; Burna Boy will never sing in patois because it originates elsewhere — Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Veteran Ghanaian musician Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has voiced his concerns regarding the state of creativity in the country's music industry, expressing worry about its future.

In an interview on Accra-based OKAY FM, Ambolley lamented what he perceives as a trend of artistes imitating others rather than being creative and innovative.

He pointed out that instead of pushing boundaries and introducing novel ideas, many artistes seem content to replicate styles and sounds already established elsewhere.

He drew attention to the distinctiveness of Nigerian musicians, particularly referencing Burna Boy, as example of artistes who successfully incorporate their cultural identity into their music.

He noted that their authenticity contributes to their global recognition and success.

The musician criticised Ghanaian artistes who adopt foreign genres, such as Dancehall, and sing in languages like patois, arguing that it dilutes their unique identity and fails to showcase the richness of Ghanaian musical heritage.

"There is no future [for Ghanaian music] because we are copying more than being creative. The young musicians want to go into Dancehall music, singing in patois and others but it originates from Jamaica. Have you heard Burna Boy singing in patois before?" Ambolley questioned.

He continued, “No, the way he sings his songs can be recognised as Nigerian, so there is an identity. Someone created the Dancehall genre, and you are claiming you are the ‘Dancehall King of Africa;’ what about the one who came up with the idea?”

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, is renowned for his contributions to Ghanaian music with hits like ‘Abrentsie,’ ‘Adwoa,’ and ‘The Simigwa.’

Listen to him in the video below;

