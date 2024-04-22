Late KODA's posthumous video reveals harrowing medical ordeal

In a poignant and stirring video that has surfaced posthumously, the late music icon KODA has shed light on his harrowing experience with misdiagnosis and improper medication at a Takoradi-based hospital in 2016.

The video, circulating online, captures KODA bravely recounting his journey, revealing the health complications stemming from a medication error.

Detailing his ordeal, KODA disclosed how the incorrect medication exacerbated his condition, leading to a quest for answers and accountability within the medical community. His scrutiny of prescribed medication uncovered a critical discrepancy: a Sulphur-based medication conflicting with his medical condition, G6PD.

"I started developing some funny, funny symptoms here and there over time, and I noticed something was not right," KODA expressed in the video, showcasing his courage and determination amidst adversity.

Despite the challenges, KODA's advocacy for justice and awareness about healthcare disparities remained unwavering.

His story has ignited crucial conversations about patient safety and the imperative for increased transparency in medical practices, resonating deeply within the community and beyond.