Shatta Wale never intended to mock disability in his words against Stonebwoy — Shatta Movement

Management for Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has issued a denial that comments directed at fellow musician Stonebwoy during a performance were meant to mock the disabled community.

The comments last week saw backlash from disability rights advocates in Ghana and persons living with disability.

But in a statement on Thursday, April 19, Shatta Movement said the "intention behind the statement was not to mock or belittle individuals with disabilities."

"Rather to emphasize the importance of Stonebwoy acting right and treating others with respect at all times," the statement read further.

Disability group the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled had called the words against Stonebwoy "primitive" and harmful to those living with disabilities.

But Shatta Movement said in their statement that "It was not our intention to cause any harm, and we value and respect the contributions and rights of individuals with disabilities in our society."

They acknowledged the language used was "insensitive" and pledged to be "more mindful of our words and actions in the future."