Jamrok Event Centre sues Mr Drew for no-show, seeks GHc251,511 in damages

17.04.2024 LISTEN

Event centre Jamrok has filed a lawsuit against popular Ghanaian artist Mr. Drew, real name Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, seeking GHc251,511 in damages for failing to show up for a scheduled performance.

According to court documents, Jamrok paid Mr. Drew half of his performance fee in advance for an Easter concert slated for April 1st in Senchi.

However, on the day of the event Mr. Drew pulled out without explanation after checking into his hotel.

"Upon receipt of his payment, Mr. Drew made a video of himself confirming his participation in the event. On the day of the event, Mr. Drew arrived and checked into his hotel around 3pm, in the company of 3 other team members, and he was to relax and get ready for the event in the evening," reads part of a statement issued by Jamrok.

"At around 12:30am, organizers were calling the artiste to come and perform but there was no response from his team, hence the organizers drove to the hotel and found they were fast asleep. After sometime, Mr. Drew and his team finally came out of the hotel and sat in their car and drove off,” it added.

Jamrok is seeking GHc15,000 in refund of the performance fee paid to Mr. Drew.

It is also claiming GHc36,511 in direct costs incurred in organizing the event.

Additionally, the event centre is demanding GHc200,000 in general damages "for the severe damage caused to the plaintiff's brand as a result of the cancellation."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
