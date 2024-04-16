Robert Klah, Public Relations Officer of Charterhouse

Charterhouse, organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), has reacted to musician Sista Efia's concerns regarding her exclusion from this year's nominations.

Sista Efia expressed disappointment over her absence from the nominations list, suggesting that she has been intentionally snubbed by TGMA organisers throughout her music career.

She wrote on social media, “Have I offended anyone at the high table @Ghana Music Awards??”

Despite the success of her song "Asuoden" in 2021, she was surprised to find herself with zero nominations.

In reaction, Robert Klah, the Public Relations Officer of Charterhouse, addressed the issue during an interview on Onua Entertainment.

He clarified that nominations are based on a rigorous selection process, and only those who "make the cut" are included.

“Once you are not there nu, it just means you didn’t make the cut," Klah stated.

Klah urged Sista Efia to remain composed, noting that fluctuations in nominations are common in the music industry.

He reassured her that while she may not have made the cut this year, there may be future opportunities for recognition.