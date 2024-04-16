K.K. Kabobo's one week observation set for April 20

16.04.2024 LISTEN

As Ghana continues to mourn the loss of one of its beloved highlife musicians, K.K. Kabobo, preparations are underway for a solemn one week observation ceremony to commemorate his life and legacy.

The event is scheduled to take place on April 20, 2024, at the Police Depot Social Centre in Tesano.

K.K. Kabobo, renowned for his timeless melodies and contributions to the highlife genre, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2024, after a prolonged battle with liver disease. He breathed his last upon arrival at the University of Ghana Medical Center, leaving behind a profound void in the Ghanaian music industry.

A stalwart member of the Professional Musicians Association of Ghana (PROMAG), K.K. Kabobo also served as a dedicated board member of the copyright management team, advocating for the rights and welfare of musicians across the nation.

With his iconic hit song "Onyame Ahu," K.K. Kabobo captured the hearts of music enthusiasts and cemented his place in Ghana's musical landscape. His musical journey began in 1978 when he founded the Explosive Jets band, setting the stage for a career marked by passion and creativity.

Before his foray into music, K.K. Kabobo dedicated two years of his life to education as a pupil teacher, showcasing his commitment to uplifting his community through various avenues.

Despite his musical triumphs, K.K. Kabobo's personal life was marked by the joy of fatherhood, surviving by 16 children and having 5 baby mamas. His legacy extends beyond his musical prowess, resonating deeply with those who knew him both on and off the stage.

As preparations for the one week observation ceremony gather momentum, friends, fans, and colleagues are expected to converge at the Police Depo Social Centre to pay their respects and celebrate the life of a true Ghanaian icon.