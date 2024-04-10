ModernGhana logo
Ja Rule, wife tour Ghana, visit Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum

Accompanied by his wife Aisha Atkins, the renowned American rapper Ja Rule embarked on a profound journey, pausing with reverence at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Accra, a testament to Ghana's rich history and the legacy of its first president.

As they immersed themselves in the tour, Ja Rule and Aisha Atkins took poignant moments to ponder the enduring impact of Kwame Nkrumah's leadership, recognizing his pivotal role in shaping Ghana and influencing the African continent.

Their admiration for Nkrumah's unwavering vision and dedication to Ghana's struggle for independence echoed through the hallowed grounds, a tribute to a visionary statesman.

Not content with mere admiration, Ja Rule and Aisha Atkins have partnered with the US non-profit organization Pencils of Promise, embarking on a mission to construct a much-needed classroom block at the Nuaso Anglican Primary School, ensuring that the torch of education continues to illuminate the path for future generations.

Their collaboration with Pencils of Promise signifies a commitment to making tangible differences in education, an endeavor welcomed with open arms by Ebelin Hilda, Administration Manager, and Freeman Gobah, Country Director at Pencils of Promise, as they join forces with Ja Rule to sow the seeds of empowerment within the community.

