Your complacency is negatively affecting your brand - Kofi Kinaata told

This advice came after Kinaata announced the release of his first-ever Extended Play (EP).

Boga Ali Hashim's post reads, "Dear Kofi Kinaata (@kinaatagh), I hope this message finds you well. I wanted to bring to your attention that your first-ever EP is set to release in a few days, on your birthday. However, it seems that many of your fans and music lovers are not aware of this upcoming project. This lack of publicity can be detrimental to your brand, and you must take a more proactive approach to improve your public relations. Your complacency in this matter has been hurting your brand recently. Please consider taking the necessary steps to improve your PR and increase awareness of your EP. Best regards, BAH."

Moreover, his comment has sparked various responses from internet users.

