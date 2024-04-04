Ghanaian actor and producer, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has defended his decision to cast Nigerian actors in his upcoming movie project, "A Country Called Ghana,"

In an interview, Lil Win cited the need for innovation and international collaboration to revive dying the Ghanaian film industry.

He addressed critics who questioned his choice to work with Nigerian actors, emphasizing that such collaborations would inject fresh energy into the local film scene and elevate the quality of his productions.

Reacting to the criticism, LilWin pointed out that he had previously featured Ghanaian talents in his movies, such as "Mr. President'' and "Papa No," without attracting similar scrutiny.

"We lament that the movie industry is monotonous, yet, when you want to bring something new, they complain," LilWin remarked.

Highlighting the need for growth and progress in the industry, LilWin stressed that his collaboration with international actors was aimed at pushing boundaries and reaching new heights in filmmaking.

"I can’t be at the same level, so involving international actors will help me to thrive more," he asserted.

LilWin's forthcoming movie, "A Country Called Ghana," features renowned Nigerian actors such as Ramsey Nouah and Awilo Sharp Sharp.