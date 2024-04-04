ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Those I featured in my previous movies weren’t Togolese; involving international actors will help me thrive better — Lil Win explains why he snubbed Ghanaians in new projects 

Movie News Those I featured in my previous movies werent Togolese; involving international actors will help me thrive better —Lil Win explains why he snubbed Ghanaians in new projects
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghanaian actor and producer, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has defended his decision to cast Nigerian actors in his upcoming movie project, "A Country Called Ghana,"

In an interview, Lil Win cited the need for innovation and international collaboration to revive dying the Ghanaian film industry.

He addressed critics who questioned his choice to work with Nigerian actors, emphasizing that such collaborations would inject fresh energy into the local film scene and elevate the quality of his productions.

Reacting to the criticism, LilWin pointed out that he had previously featured Ghanaian talents in his movies, such as "Mr. President'' and "Papa No," without attracting similar scrutiny.

"We lament that the movie industry is monotonous, yet, when you want to bring something new, they complain," LilWin remarked.

Highlighting the need for growth and progress in the industry, LilWin stressed that his collaboration with international actors was aimed at pushing boundaries and reaching new heights in filmmaking.

"I can’t be at the same level, so involving international actors will help me to thrive more," he asserted.

LilWin's forthcoming movie, "A Country Called Ghana," features renowned Nigerian actors such as Ramsey Nouah and Awilo Sharp Sharp.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

GOIL increases fuel prices twice in two days after reimposition of Price Stabilization Levy GOIL increases fuel prices twice in two days after reimposition of Price Stabili...

1 hour ago

Former Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubuleft and former Upper West Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih Akufo-Addo swaps Upper West and Upper East regional ministers

1 hour ago

God wouldnt choose a cathedral over education and infrastructure — Mahama God wouldn’t choose a cathedral over education and infrastructure — Mahama

2 hours ago

Mr. Logic It’s unfair to call Bawumia a liar – Mr. Logic

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo is 'bribing' SHS students with tablets to vote for Bawumia – Mahama Akufo-Addo is 'bribing' SHS students with tablets to vote for Bawumia – Mahama

2 hours ago

New passport fees: Ablakwa can keep making 'noise', nothing will change – Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister New passport fees: Ablakwa can keep making 'noise', nothing will change – Deputy...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Akufo-Addos attempt to exonerate Bawumia from economic mess wont work - IEA Election 2024: Akufo-Addo’s attempt to exonerate Bawumia from economic mess won’...

2 hours ago

Economic indicators were worse in 2023 than what Akufo-Addo inherited in 2016 – IEA Economic indicators were worse in 2023 than what Akufo-Addo inherited in 2016 – ...

3 hours ago

Opoku Ware SHS refute claims of mass de-boardinisation Opoku Ware SHS refute claims of mass de-boardinisation

3 hours ago

Mahama commiserates with National Chief Imam over demise of his wife Mahama commiserates with National Chief Imam over demise of his wife

Just in....
body-container-line