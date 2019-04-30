Modern Ghana logo

30.04.2019 Exclusive News

Lynx Entertainment officially signs DopeNation

OdarteyGH
APR 30, 2019 EXCLUSIVE NEWS

Lynx Entertainment, has announced that music duo DopeNation is now part of its family.

The announcement was made on the Lynx Entertainment page on Facebook on Monday, April 29, 2019.

“Lynx Entertainment is proud to announce the newest addition to the family. We welcome DopeNation with a brand new banger tomorrow…Zanku. Are you ready for this?”

A few weeks ago, rumours were rife that the music duo (also twins) had gotten a new deal with Richie Mensah’s Lynx Entertainment.

The reports came at a time when it was speculated that MzVee had left the record label. Lynx which currently handles Kidi and Kuami Eugene, have in the past worked with Eazzy, Asem, OJ Blaq, Ziggy, among others.

Watch video below

