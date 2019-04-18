It's High Time Corporate Ghana Invest in Ghanaian Comedians - Daniel Attoh

CEO of Kasa Entertainment, Daniel Attoh is calling on corporate Ghana and Ghanaian businesses to invest in the comedy industry.

According to Daniel Attoh, Ghanaian comedians command a very large audience which is very good for businesses to invest.

He also added that; "Opportunities here are less but Ghanaian comedians are dope and its time businesses get to realize they need to work with them to reach their target audience that is the new age and new strategy now"

For years now Ghana comedians have been tagged as not funny or better still Nigerian comedians are better that them of which promoter of Ghanaian comedy Daniel Attoh totally disagrees.

He took to Facebook to share his sentiments "If nigga cracked the same jokes here to our native audience.... nigga will be tagged as not funny!!!

But since he has performed to Simon Cowell yhhhhh we go hail am because guy gave him golden buzzer.

Same as Reggie and bollie.... we watched their career tremble to the grounds here."

This comes in the wake of the moment when Ghanaian stand up comedian, Kojo Anim performed at Britain's Got talent show and got the audience laughing from dusk to dawn and the end of his performance Simon Cowell gave him a golden buzzer.

In a nutshell; Ghanaians should learn to embrace and hail their own. We shouldn't wait for someone else to do so then we come to the realization that we should have known better.

The Ghanaian comedy industry is blessed with acts like Lekzy Decomic, ID James Brown, DKB, OB Amponsah, Comedian Waris, Khemikal amongst others.

Written by OdarteyGH

(Blogger/Publicist)