I've Been Celibate For 12 Months Now - Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson says despite being in a relationship with British photographer, Jamie Roberts, she has not had sex in a long time.

According to the actress, who is into a long distance relationship, it is not easy to build up her sex life. Yvonne explained that she is currently focused on raising her child, Ryn Roberts.

She added that her boyfriend’s work does not allow them to spend much time together.

She said, she does not have much interest in lovemaking but would not think twice if she is to bear another child to add up to Ryn.

“I don’t mind having another child. I have not had sex in more than a year and I am not crazy about sex,” she told JoyNews’ MzGee in an interview.

Yvonne Nelson is an actress, model, film producer and entrepreneur. She has starred in several movies, including House of Gold, Any Other Monday, In April, and Swings.