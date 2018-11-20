Benedicta Gafah Explains Why She Was Brutally Battered By “Sugar Daddy”

Kumawood actress, Benedicta Gafah, has finally opened up about how she ended up with a swollen face and a black eye.

According to the movie personality, she was battered by her ex-boyfriend after she caught him cheating and threatened to leave the relationship.

Her comment comes after controversial TV star, Afia Schwarzenegger shared the picture on her IG with a caption “when it is coming.. #benedictagaffah on political police tomorrow… I also want to hear the gist’ could be seen as a move to get her on her talk show but that pushed Gafah to address the issue to her followers,” she wrote.

However, replying to Afia Schwarzenegger’s post the actress took to her Instagram account to finally spill the beans on what really happened to her face.

Read her full post below.

“This is the only time I will address this situation and I won’t go into detail! My dear @queenafiaschwarzenegger, regardless of everything that has transpired between me and you, I love you as a strong woman that doesn’t conform to society and men! Moreso because I have see you stand up to men that want to belittle and abuse women!

“I was abused by a man who was in denial that I left him because I found out that he was married and I refused to continue the relationship we were in, after his wife called me to narrate everything to me. When the man that sent you the picture of my brutally beaten face, my wish was that you ask him what kind of man take joy and pleasure for doing such a heinous act and then send to people?

“Why does he want me to take the case out of court by reaching out to soo many respectable people? Why is he offering me things to end this matter in court? I will let the laws of the country take care of the rest!! I know there are lots of victims like me being abused emotionally and physically every single day but are scared to speak out just because of what society will say.

“There’s this negative stigma to people in the entertainment industry especially women. We are perceived to be evil and money hungry but deep down lots of us have hearts of gold.

“There are thousands of ladies being abused daily. This is a PROBLEM! I’m not ashamed of this picture at all. This picture is a reflection of our world today and the plight women go through every day”.