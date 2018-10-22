Plastic Surgery Cannot Give You Confidence - TV Host

Delectable TV Host And Model Larkuor Adjartey Known As Lark Gh Has Given Women Who Go Under The Knife To Enhance Their Looks A Word Of Wisdom To Ponder.

According To The Fair-skinned Beauty Who Is The Host Of Celebrity Chit Chat On Lark TV, Women Should Stop Feeling Inadequate And Desist From Going For Plastic Surgery As It Will Not Give Them The Confidence They Crave.

In An Interview, She Said, “Love Yourself Just The Way You Are. If There’s A Void In Your Life You Think Needs To Be Filled, Work On Your Mind, Soul And Spirit. Plastic Surgery, Injection Fillers, Butt Raising, Liposuction Cannot Help You Fill Any Void. The Moment You Get Them Done, There Will Definitely Be Another Void You Need To Fill. Plastic Surgery Is Not Confidence.”

Continuing, The Founder Of Lark Foundation She Added, “ I’m Sorry Ladies, But This Is The Truth, Don’t Be Deceived. All That Glitters Is Not Gold. Go On Diet If You Need To Shed Some Fat, Eat Right, Work Out If You Need To Be In Shape And Toned.”

“I Have Been Dieting And Working Out. It Is All About Health And What I Desire To Look Like”