Beauty Queen Launches Music Career With 3 Singles

Belvy Naa Teide Ofori

Winner of the 2014 Miss Tourism Ghana beauty pageant, Belvy Naa Teide Ofori, has released three hit singles.

She has achieved an unprecedented feat by being the first beauty queen to launch a professional music career while still participating in local and international pageants to keep Ghana on the world stage.

Explaining the concepts of her songs, she stated that “women should not always wait for men to “con” us and drop us when they choose.”

She also pointed out that the first step to equality is for women to be able to choose their men and tell them how they feel.

“So the song 'Kiss Me' represents a woman inviting her man to love her and kiss her, telling him in a manner that a confident man would tell a woman,” she revealed.

In 'Mi Kɛ Bo', Naa Belvy explained that she finds her man's love sweet, so she wants to remind him that she wants to be with him wherever he goes.

And in the third track, 'No Parking', she stated emphatically that when men start messing up with women, or even before they start showing signs, women should be bold to tell them, “we hate no parking!”

The EP titled 'No Parking' was released under the Eko Music label. The title track, 'No Parking' featuring Trigmatic and 'Mi Kɛ Bo' (Me & You) were produced by Simple Beats.

What appears to be the fans' favourite, 'Kiss Me', featuring Wutah Afriyie was produced by Jaywander.

The bold, beautiful and intelligent beauty queen, after winning the Miss Tourism Ghana title in 2014, went ahead to fly the country's flag high on the wings of the 2017 Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International pageant which was held in China.

In 2016, Naa Belvy represented the Greater Accra Region in the Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant and finished fourth after an impressive run of great performances to the grand finale.