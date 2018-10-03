Melania Trump’s Visit To Boost Tourism – Oppong-Nkrumah

“Melania Trump’s two-day visit will boost Ghana’s tourism” Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has said.

According him, Melania Trump’s visit will also help strengthen the good relationship between Ghana and United States of America.

“We expect that the visit will also aid us in the various efforts we are making to promote a number of tourism sites in the country. All in all, her visit is to aid us in boosting tourism as well as strengthen Ghana-US ties,” he said.

“Mrs Trump is visiting to explore ways by which her office can also partner the various agencies in Ghana that have been doing a lot to improve child welfare and development,” Mr Oppong Nkrumah said.

The First Lady of America, Melania Trump yesterday donated a phototherapy machine to the Ridge Hospital, in Accra.

Melania Trump is on her first solo trip to Africa. She will spend two days in Ghana deliberating on issues bothering on child health with Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo and other child health agencies in the country.