Shatta Wale Breaks Silence On Rumours That He Is Charging Money To Perform At Ebony's Concert

Shatta Wale has finally broken his silence on rumours making the rounds that he is demanding to be paid before performing at Ebony’s Tribute Concert.

Since the posted for Ebony’s Tribute Concert was released on Thursday, one key musician and industry player, Shatta Wale, was missing on the tall list of musicians who will performing at the event.

People then began to wonder why Shatta, a good friend of Ebony, would be missing on the list.

Just then, Bullet posted on his social media pages that some artistes are demanding payment to perform at the event which has been slated for March 23 at the Trade Fair.

Accusing fingers went to Shatta Wale, and many social media users concluded that he was the one charging the money to perform at the concert.

But Shatta Wale has commented on the matter, indicating that there is no way he would charge money to perform at a funeral.

Modern Ghana Entertainment has seen a post on Shatta Wale's Facebook page in which he seems to be angry with the rumours, and he beleives Bullet is the one peddling them.

He went on to caution Bullet to be very careful of how he goes about spreading rumours about him, otherwise he would deal with him.

See Shatta Wale’s post here:

