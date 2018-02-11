Hiplife Artiste Sariki to Feature Obrafour in new record deal in USA

Ghanaian popular hip-life musician sariki known in real life ad Mohammed Hadi has secured a juicy deal to record a song , shoot a music video and premier the music video in the United States of America together with hip-life legend Obrafour.

Speaking on why he decided to collaborate with Obrafour , he said that Obrafour's style is unique and never fades.

"Apart from he being an icon, he is the musician the best suites the song we are going to record in the states"

According to sariki the song is not going to be made in 100%, hausa language but rather a mixture of all Ghanaian languages because one of their objectives is to sell Africa to the world .

He added that he and Obrafour are going to travel with their melodious backers "Nhyira Boadi Darkwah, Selina Pokuah Ameyaw and

Henry Kusi Domfeh from HKDBEATZ to assist the foreign artiste get the taste of local fans.

In a separate chat with Obrafour, he said that one of his main priorities is to help the upcoming ones in any way he can .

He continued that though the industry is full of talents, the upcoming ones don't get the needed support in order to get to their peak.

Obrafour then used the opportunity to urge the veterans and the legends in the industry to always support the young ones anytime they knock on their doors .