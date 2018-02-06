Daddy Lumba Sues ‘Look-Alike Musician’ For Impersonation

Celebrated highlife artiste, Charles Kwadwo Fosu known in showbiz as Daddy Lumba, has sued Kwame Anokye also known in music circles as Daddy Lumba Jnr. for impersonating his brand.

Daddy Lumba filed a lawsuit at the Accra High Court alleging that Kwame Anokye also known as DL Junior professes to be his son and even impersonates him to get gifts from people.

According to an entertainmentgh.com report, the complainant alleges that Anokye has a history of impersonating him since his appearance on a TV Africa-produced reality show, 'Just Like You' which was produced in 2010.

'Just Like You' was a reality TV show which gave artistes the platform to mimic their favourite celebrities. DL Junior, on that show imitated Daddy Lumba.

After the show, Kwame Anokye (DL Jnr.) who has similar looks as Daddy Lumba has been plying his trade as a musician.

The plaintiff says, since the name Daddy Lumba is exclusively associated to him within the music industry and that no one goes by that name, the defendant's imitation and misrepresentation has affected his reputation, business and goodwill and the brand as a whole.

In an exclusive interview with DL Junior he confirmed to Citi Showbiz that he has received a writ summon from Daddy Lumba but declined to comment on the merits of the case.

He said his lawyer was handling the issue and would only pass comment after they have been to court.

In 2015, DL Junior told Flex newspaper in an interview that having a close resemblance in looks and voice to Daddy Lumba was by happenstance.

“I didn't force myself to be like Daddy Lumba. It just occurred that I am like him. In fact, I have seen most guys try to be like Lumba but by so doing, they fake it. I am very original and I am the only one that can perform all Lumba's songs just like him,” he had said.

He however noted that he had always admired Daddy Lumba as an artiste and considred him as his 'dad.'

DL Junior who is known for his songs Befa Me, Efri Nea Efire and Hye Wo Ho Den, Krom Aye De, among others.

Watch 'Krom Aye De' by DL Junior below:



