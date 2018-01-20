16 year old Ghanaian dancehall musician Dhat Gyal signed by international label 5K Productions for 5

Norway based Ghanaian Production house , 5K Productions has signed 16 year old Ghanaian dance-Hall musician Ernestina Afari known in showbiz as Dhat Gyal for a 5 year recording deal.

The signing took place at the National theater with a huge number of local and foreign press men .

Speaking in an interview with Dhat Gyal after her signing she revealed to attractivemustapha.com that she is glad to be signed on an international record label .

According to her though she is not officially out with her album and not that known in Ghana , she being signed unto international record label gives her hopes that she will make it .

In a separate chat with Augustine Mark the country manager for 5k productions based in Europe, their main aim is to discover more young talents across Africa, since Africa is full of talents.

As to why they signed the artists for 10 years he said that they believe in nurturing talents and helping them to achieve higher heights

He clarified that the ten years is in two folds.

'Our target is to work with her for 10 years but she has the right to opt out after 5 years if she's not convinced working with us '

Below are videos of Dhat Gyal







