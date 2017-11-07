Yvonne Nelson Breaks Silence After ‘Child Birth’ Reports

Yvonne in an InstaVoice message talked about why her long silence and some rumours rife about her.

“I know I have been missing in action, I'm sorry guys I have been very busy. I have been running around a lot,” she said.

“There is so much I want to say but I don't know what to say, but I guess when the time comes I will update all of you about stuff that's happening in my life… but I am fine and as usual I would say I blessed that I'm alive,” Yvonne added.

She therefore promised to tell her fans all they are eager to hear about her as regard the recent rumours going on.

“I know you guys have itchy ears, you wanna hear all the juicy stuff but in due time I will address all of them. My day has been hectic, it's been different,” he said.

Last week, it was reported that Yvonne Nelson had given birth at a health facility in Accra.

When the news broke, many have been waiting to hear the sassy actress speak to the matter.