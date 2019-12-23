ModernGhanalogo

23.12.2019 Football News

La Liga: Espanyol Sack Machin After Leganes Defeat

By Reuters
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Espanyol sacked coach Pablo Machin on Monday after a 2-0 defeat by relegation rivals Leganes which left them bottom of La Liga.

Machin's side were comfortably beaten at Butarque on Sunday to leave them five points from safety.

"Espanyol report that Pablo Machin has been relieved of his responsibilities as coach of the men's first team," Espanyol said in a statement.

"The club has taken this decision as a result of the team's performance and with the clear desire to change the team's situation in La Liga."

Espanyol fired coach David Gallego in October and replaced him with Machin, who was only at the helm for 10 league matches.

Although he helped steer Espanyol into the Europa League round of 32, Machin only managed one win in Spain's top flight, suffering seven defeats.
