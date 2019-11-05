Who Take Over The Managerial Role At Bayern Munich?

With Nico Kovac being shown the door at Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga giants will be on the hunt for a new manager to get their season back on track.

It's been seven years since Bayern triumphed in the Champions League, and it's thought that Bayern has made that tournament a priority. They've won six straight Bundesliga titles but now find themselves in 4th place, four points off the top.

Who are the candidates to replace Kovac?

Erik ten Hag

The former Bayern youth coach has become a wanted man after his exploits with Ajax Amsterdam, guiding the Dutch giants to the Champions League semifinals last season in unlikely fashion. Would he consider a return halfway through the current season?

Arsène Wenger

Arsenal's most successful manager in history is still respected and admired around the world for his attacking approach and pure football philosophy. He's a long-shot for the job, but he would command instant respect from the players at Bayern.

Max Allegri

The Italian tactician is currently unemployed and biding his time for his next move, and he will certainly have many options, considering his pedigree and success. Allegri was the last man to guide AC Milan to the Scudetto, and he was hugely successful with Juventus. Will his lack of European success count against him though?

Ralf Rangnick

RB Leipzig has become transformed into one of the most attack-minded, exciting teams around Europe and German technical guru Rangnick set the wheels in motion in 2015/2016 and again in the 2018/2019 season when he managed the side. He now functions in a sporting director role, but will he be willing to get on the pitch again. If Manchester United's interest in Rangnick is real, could that complicate matters?

José Mourinho

Enough said. When there's a massive job available, José is always a candidate. But does he want the pressure? We don't think so but you never know.