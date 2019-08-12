2019 Al African Games: Yaw Preko Names Final 18 Man Squad
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
3 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS
Coach Yaw Preko has named Ghana's final 18 man squad for the 12th edition of the All African Games.
The 12 edition of teh All African games will be hosted in Morocco this month.
A contingent comprising of players, technical and management members will leave the shores of Ghana on August 13 for the tourney.
Ghana have been drawn alongside Burundi, Mali and Senegal in Group B.
Below is the full list 1. Adjetey Daniel Adrian 2. Awudu Tahiru 3. Ibrahim Danlad 4. Baffour Elvis Kyei 5. Umar Basit Abdul Rahman 6. Asare Frederick 7. Toku Emmanuel 8. Abubakar Haruna 9. Adams Mohammed 10. Amoah Kobina 11. Opoku Kwadwo 12. Anim Mathew 13. Gyamfi Isaac 14. Issah Ibrahim 15. Sulley Mohammed 16. Yakubu Najeed 17. Osei Philip 18. Kubi Appiah
