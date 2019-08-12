2019 Al African Games: Yaw Preko Names Final 18 Man Squad

Coach Yaw Preko has named Ghana's final 18 man squad for the 12th edition of the All African Games.

The 12 edition of teh All African games will be hosted in Morocco this month.

A contingent comprising of players, technical and management members will leave the shores of Ghana on August 13 for the tourney.

Ghana have been drawn alongside Burundi, Mali and Senegal in Group B.

Below is the full list

1. Adjetey Daniel Adrian

2. Awudu Tahiru

3. Ibrahim Danlad

4. Baffour Elvis Kyei

5. Umar Basit Abdul Rahman

6. Asare Frederick

7. Toku Emmanuel

8. Abubakar Haruna

9. Adams Mohammed

10. Amoah Kobina

11. Opoku Kwadwo

12. Anim Mathew

13. Gyamfi Isaac

14. Issah Ibrahim

15. Sulley Mohammed

16. Yakubu Najeed

17. Osei Philip

18. Kubi Appiah