FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!
12.08.2019 Football News

2019 Al African Games: Yaw Preko Names Final 18 Man Squad

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
3 HOURS AGO

Coach Yaw Preko has named Ghana's final 18 man squad for the 12th edition of the All African Games.

The 12 edition of teh All African games will be hosted in Morocco this month.

A contingent comprising of players, technical and management members will leave the shores of Ghana on August 13 for the tourney.

Ghana have been drawn alongside Burundi, Mali and Senegal in Group B.

Below is the full list
1. Adjetey Daniel Adrian
2. Awudu Tahiru
3. Ibrahim Danlad
4. Baffour Elvis Kyei
5. Umar Basit Abdul Rahman
6. Asare Frederick
7. Toku Emmanuel
8. Abubakar Haruna
9. Adams Mohammed
10. Amoah Kobina
11. Opoku Kwadwo
12. Anim Mathew
13. Gyamfi Isaac
14. Issah Ibrahim
15. Sulley Mohammed
16. Yakubu Najeed
17. Osei Philip
18. Kubi Appiah

