Ghana Drawn In Pot 1 For 2021 Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifiers

Ghana have been housed in Pot 1 for the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The four-times African champions will not be playing against the likes of Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cote d’ Ivoire, Egypt, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, DR Congo, Senegal and Tunisia who are the top-ranked sides on the continent.

The countries pitted in Pot 2 are Benin, Cape Verde, Congo, Gabon, Guinea, Kenya, Libya, Mauritania, Niger, South Africa, Uganda and Zambia.

Angola, Central Africa Republic, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Sierra Leon, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo and Zimbabwe however, completed the list of countries in Pot 3.

Meanwhile, Burundi, Botswana, Comoros, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Equatorial Guinea, Lesotho and Rwanda have been drawn in Pot 5 with Pot 6 being the least ranked sides in Africa thus Chad, Djibouti, Gambia, Liberia, Mauritius, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles and South Sudan.

Ghana will be hoping for another opportunity to qualify for the Cup of Nations in Cameroon in an attempt to end clinch for the first time in 39- years.