Dreams FC: I want to play in Africa again - Karim Zito

Dreams FC's head coach, Karim Zito, remains resolute in his desire to partake in the CAF inter-club competition next season.

The team, affectionately dubbed the "Still Believe" lads, made their inaugural appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup last season, following their triumph in the FA Cup.

Despite their newcomer status, Dreams FC impressed by reaching the semifinals of the tournament.

However, their journey came to a halt with a 3-0 defeat to Zamalek SC in the second leg, following a hard-fought goalless draw in the first leg in Cairo.

Despite the setback, Zito expressed his determination to return to the African stage next season, despite the financial challenges involved.

"I want to go to Africa again by winning the FA Cup. Playing in Africa is a nice experience. There are financial challenges playing in Africa but we are aiming to play in Africa again," he told Asempa FM.

In the meantime, Dreams FC gears up to face Soccer Intellectuals in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.