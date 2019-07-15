Normalization Committee Demand For Extension Of Mandate - Reports

The Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association has requested for an extension of their mandate according to reports in the local media.

Reports suggest that the Committee has submitted a letter to the world football governing body, FIFA, asking for an extension of their mandate.

The Normalization Committee were handed a six-month extension by FIFA which is expected to end on September 30 after their initial mandate expired in March.

The Committee chaired by Dr Kofi Amoah was appointed last year by FIFA to run the affairs of Ghana Football after Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose.

A section of the letter stated that the Normalization Committee are yet to draw the roadmap to the next Ghana Football Association elections.

It was reported in the local media that the new Ghana Premier League season will start early of next month but the Committee believes a lot needs to be done after the NC Special Competition which ended last month.