AFCON 2019: Black Stars Players Were Bonking Ladies In Egypt [VIDEO] - Songo Reveals

Award-winning Radio and TV Sports presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as Countryman Songo has descended heavily on the Black Stars players and coach Kwesi Appiah after their exit from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana’s quest to end the country's 37 years trophy drought ended on Tuesday after Tunisia defeated the Black Stars 5-4 on penalties in the final round of 16 match of the tournament.

Songo minced no words in describing the players a bunch of “overpaid, over-pampered and indisciplined womanizers who are only interested in robbing the Ghanaian taxpayer”.

Revealing the cause of Ghana’s poor showing at the tournament, the host of 'Fire for Fire' on Adom TV slammed the players for not being able to control their sexual desires.

He also accused some of the players of engaging in acts that made them exhausted even before they took to the field to play football.

“Some of the players are not correct. The thing has hurt me but these players are not correct. They can’t even control themselves. They don’t sleep at night. They did a lot of nonsense things. These guys could not stay away from women for just three weeks. Majority of them lack common sense because if they did their performance wouldn’t have been that bad. All they know is money”.

After serving the players with their dose of the extreme criticism, the fireman switched attention to coach Kwesi Appiah and warned that hell will break loose in the country should he be given a new contract.

He described the last 16 finish as a disaster and called for the sacking of Kwesi Appiah and some of the players.

“Kwesi Appiah is a goner. He was given a simple task of winning the AFCON and he failed so he should leave.

Kwesi Appiah has had more time and money to prepare a great team but what did we see. No tactics, no plan, everything he did was poor”, Songo said.

Video Below...

