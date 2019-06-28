AFCON 2019: 'I'm Sad To Africans Making Fun Of My Physical Appearance'- Senegalese Football

Senegalese footballer, Krepin Diatta who is currently representing his country at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt, has spoken about the insults he has been receiving online because of his physical appearance.

The 20-year-old midfielder who plays for Club Brugge KV, became a notable figure after scoring a screamer, his first goal for Senegal against Tanzania during their opening match last Sunday.

While many web users were praising Diatta for his goal, some decided to mock his physical appearance.

One troll even went as far as sharing a photo of Krepin with his beautiful white girlfriend and called them “beauty with a beast”. Reacting to the insults he has been receiving on social media, the 20-year-old wrote in a statement.

"I am very sad to see my African brothers making fun of me. I work for our beautiful and dear Africa continent and what I receive in return are only insults, mockery from my brothers

"This is too bad of you and racism comes from there, I need your encouragement, not insults, Thank you to everyone who supports me.

"It is only God who gives me strength and I am proud of my physical appearance your mockery won’t change anything in my life.

"But one thing for sure, we are all AFRICANS."