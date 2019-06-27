Modern Ghana logo

27.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Coach Kwesi Appiah Insists Black Stars Will Give Cameroon A Tough Game

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Coach James Kwasi Appiah has insisted that his side will give Cameroon a good challenge at the Ismailia Stadium on Saturday, June 29.

The Black Stars will be hoping to get a good record against the Indomitable Lions after drawing 2:2 with the Squirrels of Benin in their opening game.

According to coach Appiah, Ghana would approach the game with all the needed seriousness and aggression in a bid to secure a vital win to cushion the Stars into the final group game against Guinea-Bissau on July 2, at Suez Stadium.

In a post-match press conference after the game, Coach Appiah noted that he had so much confidence in his team heading into the next games.

“I have enough confidence in my team, despite our draw in the opening game.

“Ghana for some years does not get a good start in competitions, but as I said, any team playing with 10 men in any game and competition is really difficult.

“We are done with the first game and have to put that behind us and prepare for Cameroon.

“We are going to give Cameroon a really good game come Saturday and I am sure we will end victors,” he concluded.

The former Asante Kotoko and Black Stars defender noted that in modern football, there are no minnows or underdogs, hence he does not underrate any team ahead of a game.

“There are no minnows in football again because each country that has qualified for the continental showpiece deserve it so I don’t underrate any team going into a tournament because any team that has qualified means the team is really strong”.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
