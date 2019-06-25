Gov’t Extends Support To Black Stars Ahead Of AFCON Opener Today

The government of Ghana through the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture have extended their support to the Black Stars as they gear towards playing their opening match in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament against the Squirrels of Benin.

After failing to enjoy continental triumph in the last 37 years, Ghana looks set to make another claim for the title when they participate in the ongoing AFCON tournament in Egypt.

The team has been drawn in Group F and will face Benin, Guinea Bissau, and defending champions Cameroon at the preliminary stage.

First, though, they take on their Benin counterpart at the Ismaily Stadium later this evening.

Ahead of the tie, the Sports Ministry on behalf of the government and the entire citizenry has sent a goodwill message to the Black Stars to propel them to victory to enhance their chances of winning the tournament.

Below is the statement

24th June 2019

*GOODWILL MESSAGE FROM THE MINISTRY OF YOUTH AND SPORTS TO THE BLACK STARS*

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah (MP) on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the good people of Ghana wishes the Senior National Soccer team, the Black Stars the very best of luck as the team competes in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Egypt 2019.

The sector Minister is confident the Black Stars, who have over the years been a force to reckon with, judging from their performances in previous editions of the tournament, is very capable of ending the 37- year long wait and annex the AFCON trophy for the 5th time.

Government can assure the nation that all logistics have been provided. The team must continue to live in unity and be committed to the task ahead as indicated by the President when he met the players prior to their departure for the tournament. As the President said, “without teamwork, you cannot succeed so teamwork is absolutely critical. You have to work for each other. Helping each other to win the trophy, that's the teamwork we are looking at.”

Hon. Asiamah is appealing to Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars and passionately support the team as they strive to make us all proud.

There is no doubt that a spirited support for our gallant team during the tourney will surely spur them on to deliver the trophy for Ghana.

Signed

Elvis Adjei-Baah

Head, Public Relations