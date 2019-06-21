21.06.2019 Cup of Nations AFCON 2019: Black Stars To Lodge At Tolip Forsan Island Hotel & Resort In Ismailia By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 1 HOUR AGO CUP OF NATIONS The Black Stars will be based at the plush Tolip Forsan Island Hotel & Resort in Ismailia.Coach Kwesi Appiah and a 23 man squad will arrive in Egypt today ahead of the competition with the five-star accommodation being the abode for the team.The Tolip Forsan Island Hotel & Resort remains one of the best in the City of Ismailia.Ghana opens her Group campaign with a game against Benin on Tuesday.The team had a two-week training tour in Dubai where they played some friendly matches with Namibia and South Africa. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
