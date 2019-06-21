AFCON 2019: Black Stars To Lodge At Tolip Forsan Island Hotel & Resort In Ismailia

The Black Stars will be based at the plush Tolip Forsan Island Hotel & Resort in Ismailia.

Coach Kwesi Appiah and a 23 man squad will arrive in Egypt today ahead of the competition with the five-star accommodation being the abode for the team.

The Tolip Forsan Island Hotel & Resort remains one of the best in the City of Ismailia.

Ghana opens her Group campaign with a game against Benin on Tuesday.

The team had a two-week training tour in Dubai where they played some friendly matches with Namibia and South Africa.