JUST IN: Hearts Coach Kim Grant Breaks Camp For Five Weeks

19.06.2019 Football News

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Head Coach for Accra Hearts of Oak, Kim Tyrone Grant has opted to give his team five weeks break to enable them to get some rest after an intense participation in the GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition.

The follows the Phobians elimination from both the tier 1 and tier 2 of the NC Special Competition. Their hopes of getting into the tier 1 were shuttered last weekend when they were defeated 5-4 on penalties by Kumasi based Asante Kotoko.

Knowing that the Ghana Premier League will not come around until somewhere in August, the gaffer has decided to give his players some weeks off to go and spend some time with their families.

They will spend a full month at home before resuming training on Saturday, July 29, 2019.

