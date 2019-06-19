AFCON 2019: Ghana’s Group Opponents Benin Beat Mauritania In A Friendly Ahead Of AFCON

Ghana’s Group opponents Benin walloped Mauritania 3-1 in their final pre-Afcon a friendly on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Benin won the game by a lone goal in a warm-up game ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounié scored a fantastic hat-trick as the Les Écureuils ended their build-up on a high.

Michel Dussuyer’s side will now enplane to Egypt to continue their preparation ahead of their opening game against Ghana on 25th June in Ismaily.

Ghana takes on Benin on June 25 at the Ismailia Stadium.