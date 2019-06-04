VIDEO: Black Stars Step Up Preparations With Gym Work To Boost Fitness Level

The Black Stars team currently camping in Abu Dhabi ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations intensified their training earlier this morning as they hit the gym to boost their fitness level.

Today’s gym session followed some light beach session training at dawn in a bid to get the lads in shape for the task ahead.

Atletico Madrid Star Thomas Teye Partey who missed the team’s first training session on Monday evening has joined his teammates and was part of the training sessions this morning.

The Ghana Black Stars are expected to spend three weeks in the United Arab Emirates where they will be engaged in two friendly matches against Namibia and South Africa before finally moving to Egypt for the continental showdown.