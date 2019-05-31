AFCON 2019: Kotoko Wishes Annan & Fatawu The Best Of Luck Ahead Of Camping In Dubai

Asante Kotoko have sent the best of luck message to Felix Annan and Abdul Fatawu Safiu as they join the Black Stars team to prepare for their three weeks camping in Dubai ahead of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars team will leave the shores of the country on Saturday, June 1 to Dubai to kick start groundworks for the upcoming tournament.

Annan and Fatawu are part of three local-based players named in the provisional 29-man squad.

With Annan already making the final squad for Egypt as part of the three selected goalkeepers, Safiu will be hoping to break into the team by putting up an impressive show at the team’s training tour in the UAE.

Both players deservedly earned invitations from Coach Kwesi Appiah after displaying a good performance in the Kotoko team throughout the CAF Confederation Cup and NC Special Cup competitions.

The Black Stars will engage South Africa and Namibia in a friendly before the final 23-man squad if officially announced for the tournament in Egypt.

The 32nd edition of Africa's tournament kicks off on June 21 to July 19.