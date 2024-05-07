Be diligent in recruiting players - CK Akonnor urges Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak

Former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor, has issued a cautioned Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak to exercise thorough scrutiny when recruiting players.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, the seasoned coach, who previously led Dreams FC and Ashgold, emphasized the necessity for both clubs to recognize that not every player excelling in lower-tier teams possesses the mental resilience required to seamlessly transition into the high-stakes environment of Hearts or Kotoko.

Drawing from his experience coaching both sides, Akonnor stressed the significance of comprehensive assessments and psychological preparation before integrating new players into these renowned clubs.

“When you are going to recruit players, you should do a diligent check because the fact that you see a player in a lower tier league doing wonderfully does not mean that automatically when he comes to Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko he will do well," he said.

The recruitment strategies of both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have come under scrutiny from fans over the years, with many signings failing to make the expected impact.