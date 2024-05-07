ModernGhana logo
Ghana football standard is low - Augustine Ahinful

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former Ghanaian football star Augustine Ahinful has rejected claims suggesting that Dreams FC's performance in the CAF Confederation Cup indicates an upward trajectory for football in the country.

The Ghana Premier League outfit, making their debut in the CAF inter-club competitions, reached the semifinals.

Despite holding Zamalek SC to a goalless draw in the first leg in Cairo, they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ahinful, in an interview, emphasized that crediting Dreams FC's continental success solely to an improvement in local football standards oversimplifies the challenges Ghanaian clubs face.

"Our football has gone down, and we all know but Dreams FC have done very well, and we commend them for what they've done. As to the impact on Ghana football, there are a lot of factors that will come in to make sure that our football gets to where we expect it," the former Ashgold and Borussia Dortmund striker told Graphic Sports.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC will hope to return to the CAF inter-club competition again after they book a place in the semifinals of the MTN FA Cup.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

