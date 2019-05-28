AFCON 2019: Andre Ayew Becomes The 16th Captain To Lead Black Stars To AFCON
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
1 HOUR AGO CUP OF NATIONS
Fenerbache forward, Andre Ayew has become the 16th captain to lead the country to 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Ghana have booked their place in this year's tournament and are in Group F alongside Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.
Head coach of the Black Stars on Friday, May 24 named Andre Ayew as the substantial captain of the team with Asamoah Gyan being made the general captain of the team.
Inter Milan midfield kingpin, Kwadwo Asamoah has been named as the deputy skipper for the Black Stars.
However, the first player to lead the Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations was Aggrey Fyn in 1963 in Ghana’s maiden appearance.
The Black Stars beat them all to do a 'host and win'.
Former Olympic Marseille star and former Africa Player of the Year award winner, Abedi Pele has captained the Black Stars at four different Africa Cup of Nations, the highest by any captain of the senior male national football team of Ghana (1992, 1994, 1996 and 1998).
This is followed by Asamoah Gyan, who has led the playing body of the Black Stars in three AFCONs (2013, 2015 and 2017).
In all Ghana have had sixteen different skippers at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Four captains have managed to win trophies for the Black Stars namely Aggrey Fyn, Addo Odametey, Awuley Quaye and Emmanuel Quarshie.
Below are the list of players that have led the country to the continent finest tournament.
1963 - Aggrey Fyn 1965 - Addo Odametey 1968 - Wilberforce Mfum 1970 - John Eshun 1978 - Awuley Quaye 1980 - Kuuku Dadzie 1982 - Emmanuel Quarshie 1984 - Isaac Paha 1992 - Abedi Pele 1994 - Abedi Pele 1996 - Abedi Pele 1998 - Abedi Pele 2000 - CK Akonnor 2002 - Emmanuel Osei Kuffour 2006 - Stephen Appiah 2008 - Stephen Appiah 2010 - Michael Essien 2012 - John Mensah 2013 - Asamoah Gyan 2015 - Asamoah Gyan 2017 - Asamoah Gyan 2019 - Andre Ayew (If he stays fit until June 21 when the competition kicks off)
AFCON 2019: Andre Ayew Becomes The 16th Captain To Lead Black Stars To AFCON
Fenerbache forward, Andre Ayew has become the 16th captain to lead the country to 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Ghana have booked their place in this year's tournament and are in Group F alongside Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.
Head coach of the Black Stars on Friday, May 24 named Andre Ayew as the substantial captain of the team with Asamoah Gyan being made the general captain of the team.
Inter Milan midfield kingpin, Kwadwo Asamoah has been named as the deputy skipper for the Black Stars.
However, the first player to lead the Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations was Aggrey Fyn in 1963 in Ghana’s maiden appearance.
The Black Stars beat them all to do a 'host and win'.
Former Olympic Marseille star and former Africa Player of the Year award winner, Abedi Pele has captained the Black Stars at four different Africa Cup of Nations, the highest by any captain of the senior male national football team of Ghana (1992, 1994, 1996 and 1998).
This is followed by Asamoah Gyan, who has led the playing body of the Black Stars in three AFCONs (2013, 2015 and 2017).
In all Ghana have had sixteen different skippers at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Four captains have managed to win trophies for the Black Stars namely Aggrey Fyn, Addo Odametey, Awuley Quaye and Emmanuel Quarshie.
Below are the list of players that have led the country to the continent finest tournament.
1963 - Aggrey Fyn
1965 - Addo Odametey
1968 - Wilberforce Mfum
1970 - John Eshun
1978 - Awuley Quaye
1980 - Kuuku Dadzie
1982 - Emmanuel Quarshie
1984 - Isaac Paha
1992 - Abedi Pele
1994 - Abedi Pele
1996 - Abedi Pele
1998 - Abedi Pele
2000 - CK Akonnor
2002 - Emmanuel Osei Kuffour
2006 - Stephen Appiah
2008 - Stephen Appiah
2010 - Michael Essien
2012 - John Mensah
2013 - Asamoah Gyan
2015 - Asamoah Gyan
2017 - Asamoah Gyan
2019 - Andre Ayew (If he stays fit until June 21 when the competition kicks off)