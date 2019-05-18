Last German Federal Football Liga (Bundesliga): Tears And Goals! The emotional "Franck Ribery And Arjen Robben's Farewell

FC Bayern Munich has said goodbye to Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry in a special way. Then conjured the two old stars in their last Bundesliga appearance.

FC Bayern Munich has officially overtaken triple winners Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben. CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, President Uli Hoeneß and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic thanked the long-time professionals of the German football champion on Saturday before the kick-off of the Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt. Ribery had tears in his eyes, Robben smiled mischievously. The two stars received large framed pictures as a gift - as well as Rafinha, who was also adopted.

"Servus & Danke" stood on a big banner in the fan-curve, under it "Rib & Rob" could be seen. Already during the warm-up, the outgoing stars were celebrated - even though they had to sit on a substitute bench against Eintracht first. However, the Frenchman came on for Kingsley Coman in the 62nd minute. Robben came in five minutes later.

The glorious end of their Bundesliga career put Ribéry and Robben itself: In the 72nd minute, Ribéry dribbled against two Frankfurter through and surprised the Eintracht goalkeeper to 4: 1. Robben scored in the 78th minute from close range and increased to 5: 1.

Triple 2013 as a career highlight

Ribéry (36) leaves the club after this season after twelve years, Robben (35) after ten seasons. Rafinha (33) is leaving after eight years. All three left open as the career continues. The sporting highlight for the trio was winning the triples in 2013.

Robben and Ribéry should get a big farewell match in Munich next year. "Franck and Arjen are great players, and FC Bayern have a lot to thank for both," said CEO Rummenigge. "They helped to shape FC Bayern's most successful decade with fantastic football."

