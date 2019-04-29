Let’s Bring An End To The Violence – Normalization Committee Boss Pleads

President of the FIFA appointed Normalization Committee, Dr. Kofi Amoah has appealed to the football populace to bring an end to all the chaotic scenes happening at the various match centers.

In the last few days, Ghana football has experienced different cases of hooliganism in the ongoing Special Competition.

The last of such cases was on Sunday April 28th at Berekum, when fans of Berekum Chelsea clashed with some officials from Kotoko.

The incident led to the firing of gunshots and the hospitalization of some Kotoko officials.

Despite the Normalization Committee condemning the act, the President of the Normalization Committee also decided to step forward and make an appeal to the fans.

“I’m appealing to all football loving Ghanaians as the GFA NC president to help bring an end to the unpleasant happenings in our game,” Amoah told Asempa FM.

The act of hooliganism isn’t new to Ghana football, with the most tragic one occurring at he Accra Sports Stadium on May 9th, 2001.