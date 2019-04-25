Pogba Only Player Not From Man City Or Liverpool In PFA Team Of The Year

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been named in the PFA Team of the Year 2018-19 - the only player not from either Manchester City or Liverpool.

City have six of the 11, voted for by fellow players - goalkeeper Ederson, centre-half Aymeric Laporte, midfielders Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho and forwards Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling.

The remaining four are all Liverpool players - full-backs Andrew Robertson and Trent-Alexander Arnold, centre-half Virgil van Dijk and forward Sadio Mane.

But there is no room for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah or Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who have both scored 19 league goals this season.

Tottenham's Harry Kane and Chelsea's Eden Hazard, with 17 and 16 Premier League goals respectively, also miss out.

The PFA Team of the Year was voted for by members of the Professional Footballers' Association, the players' union.

It is the second successive year where Manchester City have provided the most players from one team as they had five of the 11 in the 2017-18 side.

However, only Sergio Aguero retains his place from the team of 12 months ago.

Ederson (Man City)

Did you know? Ederson has kept 18 Premier League clean sheets this season - no Manchester City keeper has kept more in a single campaign in the competition.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Did you know? The Liverpool full-back is averaging a Premier League assist every 275 minutes this season, the best ratio among defenders in the competition (minimum 20 games).

Aymeric Laporte (Man City)

Did you know? Laporte has made more successful passes than any other defender in the Premier League this season (2,514).

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Did you know? Since his Premier League debut for Liverpool in January 2018, Virgil van Dijk has kept more clean sheets than any other player in the competition (25).

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Did you know? Robertson has provided more Premier League assists than any other Liverpool player this season (nine).

Fernandinho (Man City)

Did you know? Manchester City's win percentage in the Premier League when Fernandinho plays this season is 86%, compared to 67% when he does not.

Bernardo Silva (Man City)

Did you know? Silva has scored seven goals in 33 Premier League games this season, one more than he scored in 35 appearances last term.

Paul Pogba (Man Utd)

Did you know? Pogba has been directly involved in more league goals this season (22) than he has in any of his previous campaigns in the top five European leagues.

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Did you know? This has been Sadio Mane's best Premier League season for goals scored (18) and goal involvements (19).

Sergio Aguero (Man City)

Did you know? This season, Sergio Aguero became just the third player to score 150 Premier League goals for a single club, after Wayne Rooney at Manchester United and Thierry Henry at Arsenal.

Raheem Sterling (Man City)

Did you know? Sterling has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other English player in the Premier League this season (27).