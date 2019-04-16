PGA Ghana Begins First Ever Regional Golf Tour From The Western Region

The Professional Golfers Association of Ghana (PGAG) has for the first time introduced Regional Tours which will kick off at the Damang Golf Club in the Western Region.

The 4-day competition will tee off on 16th April and run till 19tth April 2019.

A total of about fifty (50) golfers are expected to take part in the event according to tournament director Nana Akwasi Prempeh.

The Regional Tour will complement the four annual tournaments the PGA already have on their calendar: Gold Fields PGA Tour, Asantehene Invitational, Tema Open and recently Giti Tyre competition at Celebrity.

The PGA, under the leadership of Tony Kwame Mintah, came up with the Regional Tours as there are not enough competitions on the PGA’s calendar.

President of the PGA, Tony Mintah, under whose leadership the Regional Tours were introduced.

The Regional Tour is expected to offer more avenues for professional golfers to make money while also providing match fitness for international competitions.

According to president Mintah, the 4-day event will be played on four different golf courses.

Damang Golf Course will host the opening day, then move to Nsuta for the second day, Bogoso Golf Course takes the third day whilst Tarkwa host the fourth and final day where prizes will be given to deserving winners.

The Association is expected to turn attention to the 62nd Asantehene invitational Championship from 8th to 12 May 2019, at the Kumasi Royal Golf Club.

Greater Accra is expected to host the next Regional Tour, followed by the Ashanti Tour.