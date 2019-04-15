AFCON 2019: Know Black Stars Fixtures And Time In Group F

Ghana's quest to end a 37-year title hiatus in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the 2019 edition, will begin with Benin on Tuesday, June 25, at 20:00GMT.

This was revealed after the tournament's draw was held in Cairo, Egypt last Friday.

With the tournament's new 24-team structure, Ghana's group has the second and third most successful sides in the tournament's history behind Egypt the host.

The Black Stars, who are four-time winners have been a pit with Cameroon, who won their fifth continental crown last time and were originally set to host the competition, as well as Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

The Black Stars would base in Ismalia for their Group F fixtures.

The team would play their second match in the tournament on Saturday, June 29, at 17:00 GMT, with Cameroon and play Guinea-Bissau in their last group fixture on Tuesday, July 2 at 16:00 GMT is Suez.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) promises some mouthwatering clashes when it kicks off in Egypt later this year.

The action would kick off on 21 June with the finals scheduled to be played on 19 July.

The tournament would be played at six venues across Egypt with three in Cairo and one each in Alexandria, Ismailia and Suez.

Here is the full draw and fixtures for Ghana:

Group A

Egypt (hosts), Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Zimbabwe

Group B

Nigeria, Guinea, Madagascar, Burundi

Group C

Senegal, Algeria, Kenya, Tanzania

Group D

Morocco, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Namibia

Group E

Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Angola

Group F

Cameroon (holders), Ghana, Benin, Guinea-Bissau

The top two finishers in each group and four best teams qualify for second round.

Tue, June 25Cameroon 17:00 Guinea-Bissau

Ismailia Stadium

Ghana 20:00 Benin

Ismailia Stadium

Sat, June 29

Cameroon 17:00 Ghana

Ismailia Stadium

Benin 20:00 Guinea-Bissau

Ismailia Stadium

Tue, July 2

Benin 16:00 Cameroon

Ismailia Stadium

Guinea-Bissau 16:00 Ghana

Suez Stadium